UN Attempts To Add Crimea Assessment To Report On Ukraine Inappropriate - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 12:20 AM

UN Attempts to Add Crimea Assessment to Report on Ukraine Inappropriate - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2021) UN attempts to include an assessment of the human rights situation in Crimea in the report of the organization's mission to Ukraine are inappropriate, it is a full-fledged region of Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on the latest report of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU).

"We remind again that the Republic of Crimea and the Federal city of Sevastopol are full-fledged subjects of the Russian Federation. Another attempt to include an assessment of the human rights situation in these Russian regions in the report of the HRMMU is illegal," Zakharova said in a commentary.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia

