UN Attends Swedish Meetings On Finding Negotiated Solution To Venezuela Crisis - Spokesman

Sat 15th June 2019 | 12:42 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) Representatives of the United Nations attended a closed-door meeting in Stockholm hosted by the Swedish government aimed at finding a democratic solution to the Venezuelan political crisis, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday.

"The UN attended the meetings in Sweden at the invitation of Sweden so as to be informed about the ongoing Norwegian process and to exchange information about the current efforts to promote a peaceful and negotiated solution for Venezuela," Dujarric told reporters.

The Swedish Foreign Ministry said in a brief statement that some key international actors had attended. They voiced support for ongoing efforts to promote peace and alleviate suffering in Venezuela.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet will visit Venezuela next week for separate talks with both President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guadio, her office said in a statement earlier on Friday.

Venezuela has been impoverished by years of US sanctions and falling oil prices. Tensions flared in January after Juan Guaido, the leader of the opposition-controlled parliament, declared himself president, challenging Maduro, who is backed by Russia, China, Turkey and several other countries.

Maduro has accused Guaido of being a US puppet who is working with Washington to try and orchestrate a coup.

