UN, Authorities in Tigray Agree on Setting Up Mechanism for Aid Delivery - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The United Nations reached an agreement with the relevant authorities in Ethiopia's Tigray region on establishing temporary humanitarian information-sharing mechanisms to facilitate delivery of aid into the conflict-hit northern region, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Our colleagues in OCHA (UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) also together with the logistics cluster for the UN, led by the World Food Program (WFP), agreed with the relevant authorities on setting up temporary humanitarian information-sharing mechanisms to facilitate access, movements, safety and security of humanitarian assets, personnel and activities in Tigray, this includes border areas where there may be people in need," Dujarric said.

The spokesman added that in the meantime, the United Nations continues to engage with the government and all relevant actors for the safe movement of humanitarian personnel and supplies throughout the embattled region.

In November, the Federal government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front, the ruling party of the province, of attacking a local military base and launched a security operation against it.

Later in the month, the government claimed to have captured the region's capital, Mekele.

On November 29, the Ethiopian government and the United Nations struck a deal to open Tigray for relief supplies for refugees displaced by recent fighting. The United Nations estimates that some one million people have been displaced by the fighting in Tigray, including more than 52,000 into eastern Sudan.

According to the United Nations, the first convoy with medical aid arrived in Mekelle on December 12, followed by the WFP's food delivery for 35,000 refugees in Adi Harush and Mai Ayni camps on December 21.

The UN Humanitarian response plan for northern Ethiopia seeks $116.5 million to provide immediate assistance to some 2.3 million people, while the UN Refugee Agency appealed for $156 million to meet Ethiopian refugees' needs through the first half of 2021.