UN Aviation Agency To Hold Urgent Meeting On Thursday On Ryanair Incident In Belarus

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 01:04 AM

UN Aviation Agency to Hold Urgent Meeting on Thursday on Ryanair Incident in Belarus

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) said on Monday that it is concerned by the incident involving a Ryanair plane making an emergency landing in Belarus and will hold a meeting about the incident on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) said on Monday that it is concerned by the incident involving a Ryanair plane making an emergency landing in Belarus and will hold a meeting about the incident on Thursday.

"ICAO is strongly concerned by the apparent forced landing of a Ryanair flight and its passengers, which could be in contravention of the Chicago Convention. We look forward to more information being officially confirmed by the countries and operators concerned," the UN agency said via Twitter. "ICAO's Council President has called an urgent meeting of the 36 diplomatic representatives to the ICAO Council, on 27 May, on the incident involving Ryanair Flight FR4978 in Belarus airspace on 23 May 2021."

