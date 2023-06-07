UrduPoint.com

UN Aware Of Incident At Ammonia Pipeline In Ukraine,Threat To It Cause Of Concern-Dujarric

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2023 | 11:16 PM

UN Aware of Incident At Ammonia Pipeline in Ukraine,Threat to it Cause of Concern-Dujarric

The United Nations has seen reports on the incident at the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline and warned that any threat to it is a cause of concern, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) The United Nations has seen reports on the incident at the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline and warned that any threat to it is a cause of concern, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"We have seen the reports, we have seen the counter-claims. We have not received any official information through the Joint Cooperation Center (ICC)," Dujarric told reporters.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that on June 5, at about 21:00 Moscow time (18:00 GMT), a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group blew up the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline near the settlement of Masyutivka in the Kharkiv Region.

"Any threats to this pipeline is indeed of concern in addition to the harm they may present for the civilians and the environment in the surrounding area," Dujarric said.

The United Nations is continuing to engage with the parties on ammonia exports regardless of what may have happened, he added. He also pointed out that this incident is another reminder that all parties of the conflict have to respect international law.

