UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) The United Nations is aware of reports that Lebanese officials are considering appointing former Finance Minister Mohammad Safadi as prime minister and looks forward to witnessing the formation of a government UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Lebanon's political forces achieved consensus on the candidacy of the next head of government after the previous prime minister, Saad Hariri, resigned following weeks of protests.

"We do not actually have a confirmation yet, we're aware of the media reports," Haq said. "Mr. Kubis [UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis] and the UN mission have been working with all the various parties, and we are eager to see the formation of a government in Lebanon that responds to the needs of the Lebanese people as swiftly as possible."

Haq also said that the cases of ill treatment of demonstrators in Lebanon if confirmed, would be a matter of concern for the United Nations.

"Again, we call on all authorities in Lebanon and in all countries to make sure that the rights to assembly and peaceful protest are fully observed," he added.

On Tuesday, a protester was shot in the head in Khalde, south of the Lebanese capital of Beirut, becoming the first victim of the unrest. The shooter was detained.

Rallies began across Lebanon on October 17. About half of the country's population took to the streets demanding economic reforms and an end to the corruption crisis. In the first two days, the center of Beirut was swept by riots that led to clashes between protesters and the police. Authorities had to call on the military and security forces to avoid the use of force and to ensure the safety of peaceful demonstrators.