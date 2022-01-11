UrduPoint.com

UN Aware Of Photos Of Kazakh Troops Wearing UN Helmets, Conveyed Its Concern - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2022 | 12:20 AM

UN Aware of Photos of Kazakh Troops Wearing UN Helmets, Conveyed Its Concern - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) The United Nations saw the photos of Kazakh troops wearing blue helmets and conveyed its concern over the misuse of UN insignia to the Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan, which assured the issue has been addressed, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

On January 8, the Associated Press released photos showing Kazakh national soldiers during mass protests in the country wearing blue helmets with a "UN" sign, a distinctive attribute worn by the organization's peacekeepers.

"We're very much aware. We have checked on the sourcing of the photos that reportedly show members of security forces wearing UN-branded helmets in Kazakhstan in the last few days," Dujarric said.

The spokesman said any troops and police-contributing countries are to use UN insignia only when performing UN peacekeeping tasks in the context of their deployment mandated by the UN Security Council, which was not the case in Kazakhstan.

"We have conveyed our concern to the Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan directly on this issue, and we've received assurances from them that this issue has been addressed," Dujarric said.

Mass protests erupted in Kazakhstan last week over a twofold hike in fuel prices. In view of the rioting and looting that followed, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a nationwide state of emergency, effective until January 19, and invited the Collective Security Treaty Organization peacekeeping forces to help bring the situation under control.

Related Topics

United Nations Kazakhstan January From

Recent Stories

US State of Virginia Boosts Hospital Capacity Afte ..

US State of Virginia Boosts Hospital Capacity After Increase in COVID-19 Cases - ..

2 minutes ago
 Afghan Asylum Applications to EU Nearly Double in ..

Afghan Asylum Applications to EU Nearly Double in 2021 - European Asylum Office

2 minutes ago
 US' Attempts to 'Blackmail,' Threaten Russia Will ..

US' Attempts to 'Blackmail,' Threaten Russia Will Not Work - Ryabkov

2 minutes ago
 Russia Not Sure US Will Comply With Security Agree ..

Russia Not Sure US Will Comply With Security Agreements If Reached - Ryabkov

2 minutes ago
 Pogacar plans to race two major Tours and four 'mo ..

Pogacar plans to race two major Tours and four 'monuments'

2 minutes ago
 Grounds for Agreement With US, NATO on Security Gu ..

Grounds for Agreement With US, NATO on Security Guarantees Exist - Ryabkov

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.