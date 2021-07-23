UN Aware of Shots Fired Outside Haitian President Moise Funeral - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) The United Nations is aware of reports of shots fired at demonstrators in Haiti who gathered outside the funeral procession of the late President Jovenel Moise, but the world body has not received any information about UN staff present there, deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Friday.

UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Haiti Helen La Lime is attending the funeral. In addition, the US delegation at the funeral is led by Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

"We're aware of these reports and were checking up on them," Haq said. "I haven't been informed of any issues or problems with any of our UN staff in Haiti."