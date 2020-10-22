UrduPoint.com
UN Back US Efforts To Reduce Karabakh Tensions By Hosting Talks In Washington - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 11:23 PM

UN Back US Efforts to Reduce Karabakh Tensions By Hosting Talks in Washington - Spokesman

The United Nations supports the United States' efforts to de-escalate tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and bring the parties to the negotiating table, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The United Nations supports the United States' efforts to de-escalate tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and bring the parties to the negotiating table, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet on Friday in Washington to discuss ways to stop the hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

"The [United States] is one of the Minsk [Group] Co-Chairs, along with the Russian Federation and France, so, we support, obviously, all these diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and return to negotiations under the auspices of the Co-Chairs," Dujarric said.

The Minsk Group seeks to mediate and find a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Armed hostilities between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces in the region have been ongoing since September 27. The parties have since agreed to two humanitarian ceasefires; however, both were broken just hours after entering into force. The warring sides have continued to accuse each other of carrying out provocations and attacks on civilian settlements.

