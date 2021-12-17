UrduPoint.com

UN-backed Court Drops Genocide Charges Against Ex-Khmer Rouge Commander

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 08:59 PM

UN-backed court drops genocide charges against ex-Khmer Rouge commander

Genocide charges against a Cambodian ex-Khmer Rouge commander were dropped on Friday by the United Nations-backed court set up to try leaders of the brutal regime, according to a statement

Phnom Penh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Genocide charges against a Cambodian ex-Khmer Rouge commander were dropped on Friday by the United Nations-backed court set up to try leaders of the brutal regime, according to a statement.

The Khmer Rouge, also known as the Communist Party of Kampuchea, sought to transform Cambodia into an agrarian utopia, but instead killed as many as two million people.

Ex-navy commander Meas Muth was charged in 2015 with genocide against Cambodia's ethnic Vietnamese minority during Khmer Rouge rule from 1975 to 1979.

He was also charged with torture, premeditated homicide and crimes against humanity, although wrangling between Cambodian and international judges meant he was never summoned to appear before the court.

The Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC), as the tribunal is formally known, was set up with UN backing in 2006 using a mix of Cambodian and international law.

It has convicted three people and cost more than $300 million.

The court announced Friday it was terminating the case against Meas Muth "in the absence of a definitive and enforceable indictment".

Cambodian judges had argued Meas Muth was too junior to fall under the court's jurisdiction of trying senior Khmer Rouge leaders.

The leader of the Khmer Rouge, "Brother Number One" Pol Pot, died in 1998 without facing trial.

While the Khmer Rouge starved, executed and worked to death up to a quarter of the population, the tribunal did not consider genocide charges in relation to the Khmer victims, but only in regards to the ethnic Vietnamese and Cham Muslim minority groups.

"Brother Number Two" Nuon Chea, considered the Khmer Rouge's chief ideologue, was jailed for life in 2018 after being found guilty of genocide against the minorities as well as a litany of other crimes, including forced marriages and rape.

He was sentenced alongside the regime's former head of state Khieu Samphan, who launched an appeal in August against his genocide conviction and a decision is due next year.

The court also secured a conviction against the Khmer Rouge's interrogator-in-chief Kaing Guek Eav, better known by his alias Duch, who died behind bars.

Strongman Prime Minister Hun Sen -- himself a former Khmer Rouge cadre -- has spoken against any further cases at the tribunal, claiming it would plunge the country into instability.

"The hybrid court will end soon," he said on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Minority Died Hun Cambodia Turkish Lira August 2015 2018 Muslim From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Court

Recent Stories

US Imposes Sanctions on Central African Republic R ..

US Imposes Sanctions on Central African Republic Rebel Group Leader Ali Darassa ..

1 minute ago
 Majority of Canadians Still Support New COVID-19 M ..

Majority of Canadians Still Support New COVID-19 Measures Though Less Than Befor ..

1 minute ago
 Media persons, scholars call for responsibility wi ..

Media persons, scholars call for responsibility with freedom of expression

1 minute ago
 Moscow, Tbilisi on Opposing Sides as Georgia Wants ..

Moscow, Tbilisi on Opposing Sides as Georgia Wants to Join NATO - Kremlin

1 minute ago
 Putin, Biden Disagree on Extremely Important Issue ..

Putin, Biden Disagree on Extremely Important Issues - Kremlin

1 minute ago
 Construction of 3.2 kilometers road from Cheema To ..

Construction of 3.2 kilometers road from Cheema Town to Azam Chowk inaugurated

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.