ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) An upcoming conference in Berlin is the only international initiative on Libyan conflict, so the Government of National Accord (GNA) wants it to succeed, Hassan Alsideeg, the deputy for policy planning at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Libya , told Sputnik.

"In fact, the conference on Libya in Berlin should be for international partners more than for Libyans. It should set the ground for the Libyans to meet afterwards.� But this is the only chance nowadays, the only initiative," the diplomat said� on the sidelines of the MED 2019 conference in Rome.

The GNA official remarked that there were not enough international initiatives on the Libyan conflict and the international community seemed unwilling to intervene.

"We don't have choice. Now this is the only initiative on the table, and it is supported by the international community, so we have all our hopes on it to succeed," Alsideeg said.

The prime minister of GNA, Fayez Sarraj, told Sputnik in November that Tripoli would like all of the interested parties to be able to participate in the conference.