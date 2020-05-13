UrduPoint.com
UN-Backed Libyan Forces Destroy 2 Infantry Carrier Vehicles Of Haftar - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 05:15 PM

UN-Backed Libyan Forces Destroy 2 Infantry Carrier Vehicles of Haftar - Reports

Two infantry carrier vehicles with a dozen troops loyal to Libya's eastern-based military commander Khalifa Haftar were destroyed on Wednesday by the rival UN-backed government forces, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Two infantry carrier vehicles with a dozen troops loyal to Libya's eastern-based military commander Khalifa Haftar were destroyed on Wednesday by the rival UN-backed government forces, media said.

The internationally-recognized Government of National Accord said in a Facebook post, cited by the Turkish state news agency Anadolu, that the soldiers killed in an airstrike southwest of Tripoli belonged to the Janjaweed militia operating in western Sudan.

"The Air Force succeeded in destroying two troop carriers with more than 10 Janjaweed mercenaries supporting the Haftar militia in Wadi Marsit," the government's military command said in the statement.

Fighting for the Libyan capital escalated earlier this month. Haftar ordered his eastern-based troops to march on Tripoli in April of last year to seize it from what he described as armed mercenaries.

