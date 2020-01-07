UrduPoint.com
UN-Backed Libyan Government Retakes Control Over Sirte - Russian Mediator

Tue 07th January 2020 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) Troops loyal to Libya's UN-backed Government of National Accord have reclaimed the northern port city of Sirte after parts of it were briefly occupied by the army of General Khalifa Haftar, the lead Russian negotiator in the contact group on intra-Libyan settlement told Sputnik on Monday.

"GNA troops from Misrata returned to Sirte and fought to reclaim their positions. At the moment, Sirte is back under control of forces loyal to [GNA Prime Minister Fayez] Sarraj," Lev Dengov said.

GNA forces captured dozens of LNA personnel and 20 pieces of military equipment, according to Dengov. Some 50 fighters loyal to Gen. Haftar have been killed. But the Russian official added that Sirte could swap hands again as the fighting continued.

Haftar's eastern-based Libyan National Army entered the hometown of Libya's former ruler Muammar Gaddafi earlier on Monday. Dengov told Sputnik that Misrata fighters, allied with the Tripoli-based GNA, initially pulled back without engaging the LNA.

