UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) The UN-backed Syrian Constitutional Committee will hold its inaugural meeting in Geneva on October 30, according to a letter by the UN secretary general to the Security Council published on Saturday.

"The United Nations Special Envoy for Syria looks forward to convening under United Nations auspices, in Geneva on 30 October 2019," the letter said.