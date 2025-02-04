UN Begins Probe After Gunshots Targeted Its Compound In Kabul: Spokesperson
Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2025 | 12:10 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The United Nations has launched an investigation into the incident involving a member of the Taliban's security forces shooting at its compound in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Sunday, according to a UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.
"We can confirm that shots were fired at an observation post of the United Nations Operations Centre in Afghanistan (UNOCA) compound in Kabul," the spokesperson said in response to a question at the regular news briefing at UN Headquarters in New York on Monday.
"No shots were fired by UN guards", he said, adding that movement and access to the compound, which were closed after the shooting incident, have now been restored.
According media reports, the shooting by the Taliban guard killed one person and injured another, but the UN did not refer to the casualties.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival
Electric cars take 96% of Norway market in January
FIA Lahore arrests prime suspect in 2023 Libya boat tragedy
Anti-polio drive kicks off in ICT, over 100,000 children immunized on day one
UN begins talks toward 'fair' tax accord
BBoIT playing vital role in promoting ease of doing business: Kakar
Nosherwani stresses for implementation of precautionary measures in mines
Germany's Merz tells party to 'stay course' after protests against far-right vot ..
Anti-polio drive begins in ICT, over 460,000 children to get vaccinated
Arab Parliament President commends UAE’s efforts in promoting human fraternity
Nasir Javed Rana transfers as District, Sessions Judge
UAE participates in 36th meeting of Arab Counter-Terrorism Experts Group
More Stories From World
-
UN begins probe after gunshots targeted its compound in Kabul: Spokesperson5 minutes ago
-
Italy PM named in complaint over freed Libya police head5 minutes ago
-
Artillery shelling kills 40 in southern Sudan: medical sources5 minutes ago
-
French PM moves to force budget through divided parliament5 minutes ago
-
Musk says Trump 'shutting down' US aid agency15 minutes ago
-
Silencing science: How Trump is reshaping US health15 minutes ago
-
UN begins talks toward 'fair' tax accord20 minutes ago
-
Germany's Merz tells party to 'stay course' after protests against far-right vote33 minutes ago
-
Israeli attacks in occupied West Bank undermining Gaza ceasefire: UNRWA1 hour ago
-
Pakistan's embassy in Egypt holds cricket tournament1 hour ago
-
N. Korea hits back at Rubio 'rogue state' remarks1 hour ago
-
Belgium moves to right as new PM De Wever sworn in2 hours ago