UN Begins Probe After Gunshots Targeted Its Compound In Kabul: Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2025 | 08:10 AM

UN begins probe after gunshots targeted its compound in Kabul: Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The United Nations has launched an investigation into the incident involving a member of the Taliban's security forces shooting at its compound in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Sunday, according to a UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

"We can confirm that shots were fired at an observation post of the United Nations Operations Centre in Afghanistan (UNOCA) compound in Kabul," the spokesperson said in response to a question at the regular news briefing at UN Headquarters in New York on Monday.

"No shots were fired by UN guards", he said, adding that movement and access to the compound, which were closed after the shooting incident, have now been restored.

According media reports, the shooting by the Taliban guard killed one person and injured another, but the UN did not refer to the casualties.

