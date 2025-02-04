UN Begins Probe After Gunshots Targeted Its Compound In Kabul: Spokesperson
Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2025 | 08:10 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The United Nations has launched an investigation into the incident involving a member of the Taliban's security forces shooting at its compound in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Sunday, according to a UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.
"We can confirm that shots were fired at an observation post of the United Nations Operations Centre in Afghanistan (UNOCA) compound in Kabul," the spokesperson said in response to a question at the regular news briefing at UN Headquarters in New York on Monday.
"No shots were fired by UN guards", he said, adding that movement and access to the compound, which were closed after the shooting incident, have now been restored.
According media reports, the shooting by the Taliban guard killed one person and injured another, but the UN did not refer to the casualties.
Recent Stories
Sonobe, Krueger star on day three at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
UAE-German Business Forum convened in Abu Dhabi
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival
Electric cars take 96% of Norway market in January
FIA Lahore arrests prime suspect in 2023 Libya boat tragedy
Anti-polio drive kicks off in ICT, over 100,000 children immunized on day one
UN begins talks toward 'fair' tax accord
BBoIT playing vital role in promoting ease of doing business: Kakar
Nosherwani stresses for implementation of precautionary measures in mines
Germany's Merz tells party to 'stay course' after protests against far-right vot ..
Anti-polio drive begins in ICT, over 460,000 children to get vaccinated
Arab Parliament President commends UAE’s efforts in promoting human fraternity
More Stories From World
-
UN begins probe after gunshots targeted its compound in Kabul: Spokesperson3 minutes ago
-
DR Congo, Rwanda leaders to join summit on crisis in war-torn east6 hours ago
-
Trump eyes Ukraine deal exchanging rare earths for aid6 hours ago
-
At least 65 killed as Sudan fighting escalates6 hours ago
-
Trump orders launch of US sovereign wealth fund7 hours ago
-
Man City move for Gonzalez, Tel set for Spurs loan on deadline day7 hours ago
-
Beyonce's best album Grammy: a long time coming7 hours ago
-
Syria vows 'punishment' after car bomb kills 207 hours ago
-
Rubio says Panama addressing US concerns on canal after Trump threats7 hours ago
-
Rubio hopeful Panama will 'assuage concerns' on canal8 hours ago
-
Ebola-hit Uganda begins vaccination trial: WHO8 hours ago
-
Trump halts Mexico tariffs as last-ditch Canada, China talks continue8 hours ago