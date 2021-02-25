UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Begins Registering 750 Asylum-Seeking Migrants To Enter US Via Southern Border

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 12:50 AM

UN Begins Registering 750 Asylum-Seeking Migrants to Enter US via Southern Border

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) The United Nations Refugee Agency said on Wednesday that it has started preparing several hundred asylum-seeking migrants for entry into the United States after they had been forced to wait in the Mexican border town of Matamoros as a result of the Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program.

"UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, on Wednesday begins in-person registration of an estimated 750 people who have been living in the informal camp at Matamoros," the UN Refugee Agency said in a press release. "A first group could be permitted to enter the United States later this week, pending authorization from US authorities, who decide who will enter and when."

Last Friday, the United States began processing several dozen asylum-seeking migrants who were subject to the MPP program, a policy implemented by the Trump administration in January 2019 that required migrants to wait in Mexico during their US immigration hearings.

The release said the UN agencies are providing assistance at the request of the US and Mexican governments. The International Organization for Migration is providing migrants with COVID-19 testing and transportation to ports of entry while the UN Children's Fund is ensuring migrants are treated in a humanely manner.

The UN agencies are focusing their work in Matamoros, Mexico, due to difficult humanitarian conditions at a makeshift migrant camp there, the release said.

An estimated 25,000 migrants are eligible to gain entry into the United States. The US Federal government is currently processing several dozens of migrants daily, but expects to ramp up to several hundred a day in the coming weeks.

Related Topics

United Nations Trump Matamoros United States Mexico January Border 2019 From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Hamriyah Free Zone signs investment agreement with ..

37 minutes ago

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure joins &#039; ..

1 hour ago

Bennett edges sprint to take fourth stage of UAE T ..

1 hour ago

Biden to review key supply chains after semiconduc ..

16 minutes ago

US, Israel Reconvene Strategic Working Group on Ir ..

16 minutes ago

Biden Nominee for CIA Director Says Underestimatin ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.