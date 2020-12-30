UN Begins Withdrawal of Peacekeepers From Darfur Region of Sudan

The six-month withdrawal of UN and African Union (AU) peacekeepers from Sudan's Darfur region begins on Thursday, reflecting progress by the nation's transitional government to end nearly two decades of conflict, the UN-African Union Mission in Darfur [UNAMID] said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The six-month withdrawal of UN and African Union (AU) peacekeepers from Sudan's Darfur region begins on Thursday, reflecting progress by the nation's transitional government to end nearly two decades of conflict, the UN-African Union Mission in Darfur [UNAMID] said on Wednesday

"This process should result in the withdrawal of all uniformed and civilian personnel from Sudan by 30 June 2021, except for a liquidation team that will finalize any residual issues and complete the administrative closure of UNAMID," the release said.

The UN Security Council unanimously voted last week to end UNAMID's mandate, which was first approved in 2007 to halt a campaign by government backed militias to crush an ethnic-based revolt by local tribes in Darfur that began four years earlier.

The 2019 overthrow of President Omar al Bashir, who ruled Sudan for 30 years, led to the forming of a transitional government, which negotiated a peace agreement earlier this year with two main opposition groups in Darfur - the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) alliance and the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM).

As of 1 January 2021, UNAMID's troops and police personnel will focus on providing security for the mission's drawdown activities, personnel and assets. UNAMID will have a period of six months to undertake the drawdown, which will be conducted in a phased manner, the release said.

The original mandate allowed deployments of nearly 20,000 military personnel by the hybrid UN-African Union peacekeeping mission.