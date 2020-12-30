UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Begins Withdrawal Of Peacekeepers From Darfur Region Of Sudan

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 09:24 PM

UN Begins Withdrawal of Peacekeepers From Darfur Region of Sudan

The six-month withdrawal of UN and African Union (AU) peacekeepers from Sudan's Darfur region begins on Thursday, reflecting progress by the nation's transitional government to end nearly two decades of conflict, the UN-African Union Mission in Darfur [UNAMID] said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The six-month withdrawal of UN and African Union (AU) peacekeepers from Sudan's Darfur region begins on Thursday, reflecting progress by the nation's transitional government to end nearly two decades of conflict, the UN-African Union Mission in Darfur [UNAMID] said on Wednesday

"This process should result in the withdrawal of all uniformed and civilian personnel from Sudan by 30 June 2021, except for a liquidation team that will finalize any residual issues and complete the administrative closure of UNAMID," the release said.

The UN Security Council unanimously voted last week to end UNAMID's mandate, which was first approved in 2007 to halt a campaign by government backed militias to crush an ethnic-based revolt by local tribes in Darfur that began four years earlier.

The 2019 overthrow of President Omar al Bashir, who ruled Sudan for 30 years, led to the forming of a transitional government, which negotiated a peace agreement earlier this year with two main opposition groups in Darfur - the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) alliance and the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM).

As of 1 January 2021, UNAMID's troops and police personnel will focus on providing security for the mission's drawdown activities, personnel and assets. UNAMID will have a period of six months to undertake the drawdown, which will be conducted in a phased manner, the release said.

The original mandate allowed deployments of nearly 20,000 military personnel by the hybrid UN-African Union peacekeeping mission.

Related Topics

Police United Nations Progress Alliance Sudan January June 2019 All From Government Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

Speakers call for comprehensive policy to counter ..

57 seconds ago

Kewlani condemns temple burning in Karak

58 seconds ago

US slaps sanctions on Venezuelans for jailing ex-C ..

1 minute ago

Roomi expresses concern over decline in cotton pro ..

1 minute ago

Former SHO shot injured in armed attack

5 minutes ago

Ukrainian Constitutional Court Says Zelenskyy Lack ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.