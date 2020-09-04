UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Begins Withdrawing Troops From Protection Sites In S.Sudan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 10:12 PM

UN begins withdrawing troops from protection sites in S.Sudan

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said Friday it has begun withdrawing troops from various camps around the country where tens of thousands of civilians sought protection during its civil war

Juba, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said Friday it has begun withdrawing troops from various camps around the country where tens of thousands of civilians sought protection during its civil war.

The camps were set up in the capital Juba and other key cities after civil war erupted in 2013, prompting thousands to flee to UN bases in search of protection, particularly from brutal ethnic atrocities which characterised the conflict.

Currently just over 180,000 still live in the camps in white tents, but UNMISS said that they are no longer under threat, six months after the country's main rivals President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar formed a unity government.

UN special envoy to South Sudan David Shearer told a press conference that UNMISS has started "to progressively withdraw" its troops and police from camps in central Bor and northwestern Wau.

"That has occurred because we assessed that, any threats that existed a few years ago, are no longer in existence today," he said.

The sites will be designated as more conventional camps for internally displaced persons under the control of Juba, rather than those being protected by the UN.

- 'Humanitarian services will continue' - War erupted in 2013 after a falling out between Kiir and Machar, and resisted multiple peace efforts until a peace deal was inked in September 2018, giving rise to the current unity government.

"Nobody will be pushed out or asked to leave when UNMISS withdraws.

Humanitarian services will continue," Shearer said, explaining the sites will no longer be under UNMISS control and government has to take "responsibility".

"The South Sudan National Police Service will be responsible for law and order," Shearer said.

The UN has 17 permanent peacekeeping bases in South Sudan, with additional temporary bases in the dry season, and around 14,000 troops.

Shearer said that at least 150 soldiers and one or two companies of police -- each about 150 strong -- were involved in protecting the camps every day.

He said troops who had been occupied at the camps can now be redeployed to hotspots where violence has surged in recent months, such as eastern Jonglei.

UNMISS said some 600 people had been killed in ethnic clashes between local communities in the region in the past six months, in what Shearer said was a threat to the peace process.

"UNMISS has rapidly deployed peacekeepers to the areas most affected to deter further violence and to support reconciliation and mediation between the groups."Meanwhile this week the UN announced it was establishing a temporary base in Lobonok in Central Equatoria, after the National Salvation Front (NAS) rebel group -- which refused to sign the peace deal -- stepped up attacks on civilians and aid workers.

"This surge in violence is deeply disturbing and is leading to clashes" between government forces and NAS rebels, said Shearer.

Related Topics

Police United Nations Law And Order David Bor Juba Wau Sudan September 2018 From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Amman to rejoin Emirates network from 8 September

31 minutes ago

UAE flies second batch of medical aid to Syria in ..

1 hour ago

KMC employee appeals to Sindh government, DG range ..

3 minutes ago

MCI removes illegal structures in sector I-9, I-10 ..

3 minutes ago

DC directs officials to remain in field during rai ..

3 minutes ago

Postmaster General to hold "Online Khuli Kachehri" ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.