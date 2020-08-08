UN Beirut donors' videoconference 1200 GMT Sunday: France

A donors' videoconference organised by France and the UN to stump up aid for the devastated Lebanese capital Beirut will be held Sunday at 1200 GMT, the French president's office announced Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :A donors' videoconference organised by France and the UN to stump up aid for the devastated Lebanese capital Beirut will be held Sunday at 1200 GMT, the French president's office announced Saturday.

US President Donald Trump had announced Friday that he would take part, saying "everyone wants to help!" "We will be having a conference call on Sunday with President Macron, leaders of Lebanon, and leaders from various other parts of the world," Trump added.

The blast Tuesday at Beirut's port killed more than 150 people and devastated swathes of the city.

Officials say a huge shipment of dangerous ammonium nitrate, a base chemical for fertilisers and explosives, had languished for years in a warehouse at the port and somehow caught fire, leading to the massive blast.