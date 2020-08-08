UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Beirut Donors' Videoconference 1200 GMT Sunday: France

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 04:53 PM

UN Beirut donors' videoconference 1200 GMT Sunday: France

A donors' videoconference organised by France and the UN to stump up aid for the devastated Lebanese capital Beirut will be held Sunday at 1200 GMT, the French president's office announced Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :A donors' videoconference organised by France and the UN to stump up aid for the devastated Lebanese capital Beirut will be held Sunday at 1200 GMT, the French president's office announced Saturday.

US President Donald Trump had announced Friday that he would take part, saying "everyone wants to help!" "We will be having a conference call on Sunday with President Macron, leaders of Lebanon, and leaders from various other parts of the world," Trump added.

The blast Tuesday at Beirut's port killed more than 150 people and devastated swathes of the city.

Officials say a huge shipment of dangerous ammonium nitrate, a base chemical for fertilisers and explosives, had languished for years in a warehouse at the port and somehow caught fire, leading to the massive blast.

Related Topics

Fire World United Nations France Trump Beirut Lebanon Sunday From

Recent Stories

Hamriyah Free Zone announces opening of state-of-a ..

25 minutes ago

Oman announces 290 new COVID-19 cases

40 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat asks friends, fans to report ‘fake ..

45 minutes ago

Provincial Minister Ejaz Alam launches project for ..

52 minutes ago

UAE Central Bank decides on additional measures wi ..

55 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed says none of PTI politician is invo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.