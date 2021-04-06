UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Believes Coronavirus 'Vaccine Passport' Issue Should Be Depoliticized - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 10:45 PM

UN Believes Coronavirus 'Vaccine Passport' Issue Should Be Depoliticized - Spokesman

The debate concerning so-called "vaccine passports" has to be depoliticized while considering both positive and negative aspects of having such a document, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The debate concerning so-called "vaccine passports" has to be depoliticized while considering both positive and negative aspects of having such a document, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"There's a lot of discussions going on. But the answer is not a simple one," Dujarric said when asked what the UN's position on vaccine passports was. "I think what is important though is to try to depoliticize the issue and look at the privacy, the health and obviously the economic benefits and come up with a solution that doesn't make the issues of inequity and lack of privacy even worse."

The idea of introducing a vaccine certificate or negative test to exercise basic rights and freedoms such as travel or receiving services has raised major legal and ethical concerns.

Opponents say vaccine passports infringe on basic individual rights, including to privacy, and represent a significant government overreach contrary to established democratic norms and practices.

Dujarric pointed out that a vaccine passport could facilitate the much-needed resumption of travel and trade. However, he said, the concept of having such a passport brings about the privacy and inequity concerns that need to be examined.

Last week, US State of Florida Governor Rick DeSantis signed an executive order that prohibited entities from requiring any kind of documents certifying coronavirus vaccination to obtain a service or be permitted to enter a place.

In March, the World Health Organization advised against rolling out vaccination passports.

Related Topics

World Governor United Nations Florida Turkish Lira March From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Aranburu wins Basque Country 2nd stage, Roglic lea ..

2 minutes ago

Shafqat congratulated PML-N for dividing PDM

2 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber receives high-level delegation of ..

18 minutes ago

Nigeria police chief calls to 'crush' separatists ..

5 minutes ago

YouTube says rule-breaking videos get scant views

5 minutes ago

Erdogan Confirms Turkey's Determination to Become ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.