UN Believes Coronavirus 'Vaccine Passport' Issue Should Be Depoliticized - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The debate concerning so-called "vaccine passports" has to be depoliticized while considering both positive and negative aspects of having such a document, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"There's a lot of discussions going on. But the answer is not a simple one," Dujarric said when asked what the UN's position on vaccine passports was. "I think what is important though is to try to depoliticize the issue and look at the privacy, the health and obviously the economic benefits and come up with a solution that doesn't make the issues of inequity and lack of privacy even worse."

The idea of introducing a vaccine certificate or negative test to exercise basic rights and freedoms such as travel or receiving services has raised major legal and ethical concerns.

Opponents say vaccine passports infringe on basic individual rights, including to privacy, and represent a significant government overreach contrary to established democratic norms and practices.

Dujarric pointed out that a vaccine passport could facilitate the much-needed resumption of travel and trade. However, he said, the concept of having such a passport brings about the privacy and inequity concerns that need to be examined.

Last week, US State of Florida Governor Rick DeSantis signed an executive order that prohibited entities from requiring any kind of documents certifying coronavirus vaccination to obtain a service or be permitted to enter a place.

In March, the World Health Organization advised against rolling out vaccination passports.