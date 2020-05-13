UrduPoint.com
UN Believes COVID-19 May Be Circulating Widely In Yemen - WHO's Ryan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 10:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The United Nations is working under the assumption that the coronavirus could be circulating widely in local communities, undetected, Executive Director of the World Health Organization's Health Emergencies Programme Michael J. Ryan said Wednesday.

"As of May 9, we have 35 lab confirmed cases and 7 deaths in Yemen. We in the UN are operating under the assumption that the virus is circulating widely and undetected in local communities ... We do see worrying trends there," Ryan told a virtual briefing.

The WHO would like to "see more testing," the official added

"But to do more testing, you also have to have access to health care facilities, you have to have workers who can do that testing, you have to be able to train people to do that, you have to be able to do waste management.

It is exceptionally difficult to deliver services in the context of Yemen, the fractured state with multiple different warring parties," he said.

The statistics collected by Johns Hopkins University suggest that Yemen has 70 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 so far. The WHO statistics recorded 58 cases.

