UN Believes Only Negotiated Settlement Will Bring Peace to Afghanistan - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) The United Nations believes that only a negotiated settlement will bring peace in Afghanistan and it is up to the member states to decide on the international recognition of the new government formed by the Taliban (banned in Russia), UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Tuesday.

"The UN Secretariat and the UN do not engage in active recognition of governments; that is the matter that is done by member states, not us," Haq said during a press briefing. "From our standpoint, regarding today's announcement, only an inclusive and negotiated settlement will bring sustainable peace to Afghanistan."

Haq also said the United Nations remains committed to contribute to a peaceful solution, promote the rights of all Afghans, including women and girls, promote sustainable development in line with Agenda 2030 and provide lifesaving humanitarian assistance to civilians in need.