UrduPoint.com

UN Believes Only Negotiated Settlement Will Bring Peace To Afghanistan - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 38 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 11:24 PM

UN Believes Only Negotiated Settlement Will Bring Peace to Afghanistan - Spokesman

The United Nations believes that only a negotiated settlement will bring peace in Afghanistan and it is up to the member states to decide on the international recognition of the new government formed by the Taliban (banned in Russia), UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) The United Nations believes that only a negotiated settlement will bring peace in Afghanistan and it is up to the member states to decide on the international recognition of the new government formed by the Taliban (banned in Russia), UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Tuesday.

"The UN Secretariat and the UN do not engage in active recognition of governments; that is the matter that is done by member states, not us," Haq said during a press briefing. "From our standpoint, regarding today's announcement, only an inclusive and negotiated settlement will bring sustainable peace to Afghanistan."

Haq also said the United Nations remains committed to contribute to a peaceful solution, promote the rights of all Afghans, including women and girls, promote sustainable development in line with Agenda 2030 and provide lifesaving humanitarian assistance to civilians in need.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan United Nations Russia Women All From Government

Recent Stories

NCM warns motorists of fog formation, poor visibil ..

NCM warns motorists of fog formation, poor visibility

18 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia announces removing UAE, South Africa, ..

Saudi Arabia announces removing UAE, South Africa, Argentina from entry banned c ..

18 minutes ago
 FNC Speaker participates in 5th World Speakers of ..

FNC Speaker participates in 5th World Speakers of Parliaments Conference

48 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Foreign Minister Expects Crimea to Be on ..

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Expects Crimea to Be on Agenda of Putin-Zelenskyy Mee ..

14 minutes ago
 UN in Touch With Guinea, Neighbors to Ensure Coord ..

UN in Touch With Guinea, Neighbors to Ensure Coordinated Response to Crisis - Sp ..

14 minutes ago
 Bitcoin Price Drops by 9% After Rising to $52,900 ..

Bitcoin Price Drops by 9% After Rising to $52,900 Following El Salvador's Adopti ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.