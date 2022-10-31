The United Nations believes Russia's suspension of the grain exports agreement - formally known as the Black Sea Initiative - is temporary, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) The United Nations believes Russia's suspension of the grain exports agreement - formally known as the Black Sea Initiative - is temporary, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said on Monday.

"We are encouraged by Russia's assurance that it is not pulling out of the Initiative and it is only temporarily suspending activities in the implementation," Griffiths told the UN Security Council.

Griffiths said that Russia has deployed a "highly professional team" to implement the grain exports agreement and the United Nations looks forward to welcoming back the team as a full and active participant to fulfil the deal.

"The United Nations is ready to address concerns and listen to suggestions from all sides, as we approach the 120-day extension point on November 19," Griffiths added.