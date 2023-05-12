UrduPoint.com

UN Believes Sudan's Rival Forces Violate Ceasefire Believing They Can Win War

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2023 | 09:30 PM

UN Believes Sudan's Rival Forces Violate Ceasefire Believing They Can Win War

Sudan's rival forces have not respected any previous ceasefire agreements as both sides believe that they can still win the conflict without realizing the risks of a protracted war for the entire country, UN Special Representative Volker Perthes said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Sudan's rival forces have not respected any previous ceasefire agreements as both sides believe that they can still win the conflict without realizing the risks of a protracted war for the entire country, UN Special Representative Volker Perthes said on Friday.

"It (the lack of respect for ceasefire) is also because both parties still think that they can win that war ... The both sides have realized that even if they win it will not be a quick war, and a dragged out long war could damage the entire country," Perthes told a briefing.

The two sides, the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, vowed to continue talks on a ceasefire with the mediation of Saudi Arabia and the United States, the UN official added.

"They told me that they intend to stay and continue discussion on real ceasefire ... A real ceasefire would have to go along with a monitoring verification mechanism," Perthes stated.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the armed forces and the RSF, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. The government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires, but the conflict has not been settled yet.

On Thursday, the Al Arabiya broadcaster reported that the Sudanese military and the rebel RSF had signed an agreement in which they had committed to doing everything possible to avoid injuring civilians. The deal followed six-day negotiations in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah.

So far, around 604 people have died and over 5,000 others have been injured in the clashes in Sudan, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Injured World United Nations Jeddah Died Saudi Khartoum United States Saudi Arabia Sudan April Government Agreement

Recent Stories

PTI leadership go underground fearing legal action ..

PTI leadership go underground fearing legal action

2 minutes ago
 Punjab sports contingents continue preparations fo ..

Punjab sports contingents continue preparations for National Games under the aeg ..

2 minutes ago
 Administrator inspects installation of bulk line o ..

Administrator inspects installation of bulk line of sewerage

34 seconds ago
 PbOA President hands over torch of 34th National G ..

PbOA President hands over torch of 34th National Games to Secretary Sports Punja ..

35 seconds ago
 Sudanese Health Minister Denies WHO Report of Infe ..

Sudanese Health Minister Denies WHO Report of Infectious Disease Outbreaks

37 seconds ago
 IHC barres authorities from arresting Imran Khan t ..

IHC barres authorities from arresting Imran Khan till Monday in all cases

40 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.