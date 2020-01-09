UN biodiversity meeting gets Chinese art style logo

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The logo for the 15th Conference of the Parties (COP15) of the Convention on Biological Diversity was unveiled in Beijing on Thursday with distinctive Chinese hallmarks.

Inspired by the Chinese art of paper-cutting and seal, the water drop-shaped blue logo features elements including a girl dressed in national costume, a giant panda and a peacock, among others, against the backdrop of oracle bone inscriptions, which are considered the origin of Chinese characters.

The lower right corner of the logo is the stamped name of the host city of Kunming in the Chinese seal style.

The logo is a beautiful symbol of biodiversity and cultural diversity and fits well with the conference's theme, said Minister of Ecology and Environment Li Ganjie at the logo's launch ceremony.

The COP15 is themed "Ecological Civilization -- Building a Shared Future for All Life on Earth" and will be held in 2020 in the southwestern city of Kunming, which is dubbed the "City of Eternal Spring" and known for its pleasant climate and picturesque landscape.

The meeting will review the post-2020 biodiversity framework and set new targets for global biodiversity by 2030.

The COP14 was held in November 2018 in Egypt.