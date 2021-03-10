UN-Brokered Conference on Afghan Peace May Be Held in Turkey on March 27 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) An international conference on the peace process in Afghanistan under the auspices of the United Nations may take place in Turkey on March 27, an Afghan broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing sources close to the Taliban.

Neither the Afghan government nor US sources have so far confirmed the information, the TOLOnews broadcaster added.

On Sunday, the broadcaster reported, quoting a letter sent by US State Secretary Antony Blinken to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, that Washington proposed to hold a UN-facilitated conference with international stakeholders, such as Russia, China, India, Iran, Pakistan and the United States, on the peace process in Afghanistan in Turkey.

Last February, the United States and the Taliban agreed to a peace deal that contained conditions for the launch of a reconciliation process between the radical movement and the Afghan government. Among other things, the Taliban committed to reducing violence, which both Kabul and Washington later claimed it failed to do.

Meanwhile, the Kabul-Taliban peace talks that kicked off in Qatar's Doha last September have so far failed to put an end to the confrontation on the ground. Afghanistan has since witnessed a spate of bomb attacks and clashes.