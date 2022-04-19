UrduPoint.com

UN Call To Discuss Humanitarian Issues Not New, But Unclear - Russian Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2022 | 01:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) The UN call on Russia and Ukraine to meet to discuss humanitarian issues is not new, but it is not clear what cooperation can be of without Kiev striving for it, Dmitry Polyansky, Russia's first deputy envoy to the UN, said.

Earlier, UN Under Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths, visiting Moscow and Kyiv, said that he suggested that the parties agree on a meeting on humanitarian issues.

"The call is not new, they have previously offered trilateral cooperation, but it is not very clear what it could be in such a situation without any desire for cooperation from Ukraine," Polyansky said on the air of the Soloviev Live show.

