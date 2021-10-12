(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) The death of a leader of a Mozambican splinter opposition group who defied a national truce for two years is a regrettable end that must not deter the peace process, the UN envoy to the country said.

Mariano Nhongo, the head of Renamo Military Junta, was killed on Monday in clashes between Mozambique's security forces and insurgents in the Sofala province, police chief Bernardino Rafael told reporters.

"White this is a regrettable end to the situation, we acknowledge the government's strong efforts to make use of peaceful means to return stability to central Mozambique," UN's Mirko Manzoni said.

The envoy for Mozambique argued that Nhongo's death should not deter Mozambicans in their pursuit of peace. He said the government should now focus on convincing the remaining rebels to join security forces and resume a life of peace.

Nhongo formed the renegade faction after Renamo, the south African country's main opposition group, struck a peace deal with President Filipe Nyusi in 2019 to end decades of hostilities. The junta has been accused of raiding and pillaging central parts of Mozambique.