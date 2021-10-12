UrduPoint.com

UN Calls Death Of Mozambique's Armed Opposition Leader 'Regrettable'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 01:10 AM

UN Calls Death of Mozambique's Armed Opposition Leader 'Regrettable'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) The death of a leader of a Mozambican splinter opposition group who defied a national truce for two years is a regrettable end that must not deter the peace process, the UN envoy to the country said.

Mariano Nhongo, the head of Renamo Military Junta, was killed on Monday in clashes between Mozambique's security forces and insurgents in the Sofala province, police chief Bernardino Rafael told reporters.

"White this is a regrettable end to the situation, we acknowledge the government's strong efforts to make use of peaceful means to return stability to central Mozambique," UN's Mirko Manzoni said.

The envoy for Mozambique argued that Nhongo's death should not deter Mozambicans in their pursuit of peace. He said the government should now focus on convincing the remaining rebels to join security forces and resume a life of peace.

Nhongo formed the renegade faction after Renamo, the south African country's main opposition group, struck a peace deal with President Filipe Nyusi in 2019 to end decades of hostilities. The junta has been accused of raiding and pillaging central parts of Mozambique.

Related Topics

Police United Nations Mozambique 2019 Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes formation of new Tunisian government

UAE welcomes formation of new Tunisian government

26 minutes ago
 DRC&#039;s President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mos ..

DRC&#039;s President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

2 hours ago
 Export credit agencies of UAE and Italy review joi ..

Export credit agencies of UAE and Italy review joint initiatives in strategic se ..

2 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai is where Arab, international civil ..

Expo 2020 Dubai is where Arab, international civilisations can meet in UAE: Abdu ..

2 hours ago
 FANR’s Board of Management reviews Barakah Nucle ..

FANR’s Board of Management reviews Barakah Nuclear Power Plant progress

2 hours ago
 Dominican PM inaugurates Saad Ahsan Immigration La ..

Dominican PM inaugurates Saad Ahsan Immigration Law firm in Islamabad

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.