UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2023) UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu on Friday urged all countries to avoid escalation and miscalculation when it comes to nuclear weapons issues amid deployment of Russia's tactical nukes in Belarus.

"On March 25, the Russian Federation announced that it has reached an agreement with Belarus to station its non-strategic nuclear weapons in Belarusian territory. When it comes to issues related to nuclear weapons, I wish to be clear at the outset: all states must avoid taking any action that could lead to escalation, mistake or miscalculation," Nakamitsu said at the Security Council meeting.

On March 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia would station its tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, with the storage sites for weapons expected to be built by July 1. The move does not breach Russia's commitment to the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, since Moscow will not hand over control of the nukes to Minsk, the Russian leader said. The plan was still criticized by the United States, whose Special Political Affairs Representative to the UN Robert Woods earlier on Friday called on Moscow to reconsider its decision.