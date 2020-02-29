UrduPoint.com
UN Calls For Continuation Of Reduced Violence In Afghanistan, Welcomes Commitment To Talks

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 07:32 PM

UN Calls for Continuation of Reduced Violence in Afghanistan, Welcomes Commitment to Talks

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has called for continuation of the reduced violence in Afghanistan and welcomed the commitment of the conflicting sides to further dialogue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has called for continuation of the reduced violence in Afghanistan and welcomed the commitment of the conflicting sides to further dialogue.

Earlier in February, the Afghan government agreed to stop its operations against the Taliban for seven days to facilitate the first formal negotiations between Kabul and insurgents. The period of reduced violence successfully concluded and was followed by the United States and the Taliban signing a peace deal earlier in the day in Doha, Qatar.

"Intra-Afghan negotiations are central to the peace efforts. The United Nations welcomes the commitment expressed by the parties to intra-Afghan negotiations; and urges them to move ahead expeditiously with their preparations to start the negotiations, including through forming a truly representative negotiation team," UNAMA said in a statement.

The United Nations also expressed its support to an inclusive Afghan-led process and called for concrete steps toward ending the war.

"The United Nations stresses the importance of continuing to reduce violence, especially violence that harms civilians, and urges all parties, in the period ahead, to redouble efforts to reduce violence on the way to a permanent ceasefire and a lasting political settlement," the statement said.

