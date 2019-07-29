(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) Monday called on all candidates and their supporters to engage in a fair campaign in the upcoming presidential polls as outlined in the Election Law, the Independent Election Commission 's Code of Conduct and regulations enacted by the country's Election Commission

The presidential election campaign started on July 28 and runs through to September 25 -- 48 hours before voting begins.

Eighteen candidates, including President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, are running for president, the top post.

The upcoming presidential election, scheduled for September 28, will be the fourth following the fall of the Taliban regime in 2001.

Monday's UNAMA said, "As all stakeholders must work toward building trust and confidence in the election process, it is hoped that the campaigns will provide the Afghan people with sufficient information and understanding for them to exercise an informed choice for their next president.

" Furthermore, UNAMA said media plays a particularly important role in the elections process, just as all Afghans should play their part in creating and ensuring an equitable and peaceful campaign period. Registered voters are encouraged to participate in the elections to enable the Afghan people, including women, to express their democratic will.

UNAMA also said that all parties should be cognizant of their obligations under the law, including presidential decrees on non-interference by public officials and security forces in electoral affairs. "All government officials are legally bound to separate their duties in government from campaigning or conducting themselves in a manner that would benefit specific candidates."Meanwhile, UNAMA said it reiterates its continued commitment and support for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned election, and acknowledges the efforts made by electoral management bodies, the government and other stakeholders to hold a timely, transparent and credible presidential election.