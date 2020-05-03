UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 01:50 AM

UN Calls for Fair Investigation in 2014 Odessa Massacre - Mission in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine calls on Kiev to investigate the 2014 Odessa massacre tragedy, which left almost 50 people dead, fairly and effectively.

"The Prosecutor General's Office must ensure an effective, thorough and impartial investigation of the killings and violent deaths in Odessa on May 2, 2014, and consider the possibility of transferring the leading role in the investigation from the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odessa Region to the Main Investigative Directorate of the National Police," the statement read.

The mission recommends that the Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, considers amending the procedures for special judicial proceedings, which will allow for a full review of the case.

"The international community should consider providing international legal assistance in investigations conducted by Ukrainian law enforcement agencies regarding the responsibility of suspects for the events of May 2, 2014, if requests for extradition of suspects cannot be satisfied," the statement noted.

Six years ago, on May 2, 2014, Ukrainian nationalists locked protesters in Odessa's House of Trade Unions before setting the building on fire. Almost 50 people died and around 250 others were injured in clashes between demonstrators and radicals and the fire, according to the UN figures.

