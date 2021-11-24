UN Calls for Full Support of JCPOA Ahead of Nuclear Talks Resumption in Vienna - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) The United Nations is calling that full support be extended to the Iran nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and urged Iran to fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) ahead of the Monday's resumption of talks to revive the accord, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Wednesday.

"We again reiterate that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action is one of the significant diplomatic achievements of recent years. We encourage full support for that agreement," Haq said during a press briefing. "And, along with that, we encourage Iran to cooperate fully with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

"

Since April, Vienna has been hosting talks aimed at preventing the Iran nuclear agreement from failing altogether. The sixth round of talks finished on June 20, but the negotiations have since hit a deadlock.

At the request of Iran, the United States will not take part in the upcoming on November 26 round of talks in Vienna.

After the US withdrawal from the JCPOA in 2018, the other signatories - China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and the European Union - have been unable to effectively lift the renewed embargoes on trade with Iran, prompting Tehran to gradually restart uranium enrichment as the agreement effectively collapsed in mid-2019.