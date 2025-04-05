UN Calls For Global Action To Eliminate Landmines Threat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2025 | 01:00 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) More than 100 million people worldwide are at risk from landmines, explosive remnants of war and improvised explosive devices (IEDs), UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday, marking the International Day for Mine Awareness.
“Even when the guns fall silent, these remnants of war remain, lurking in fields and on pathways and roadways, threatening the lives of innocent civilians and the livelihoods of communities,” he said in a special message
From Afghanistan to Myanmar; from Sudan to Ukraine, Syria, the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and beyond; these deadly devices litter rural and urban areas, indiscriminately killing civilians and blocking vital humanitarian and development efforts.
On average, one person is killed or injured by explosive devices every hour – many of them children.
This year’s observance, under the theme 'Safe Futures Start Here', highlights the critical role of mine action in rebuilding shattered communities, supporting survivors and forging peace.
Stressing the importance of innovation and inclusivity, the UN Mine Action Service (UNMAS) is now urging investment in micro and quick-impact projects that address the urgent needs of people with physical disabilities affected by conflict.
These efforts build on the 'Pact for the Future', adopted at the 2024 Summit of the Future in New York, especially its commitments to civilian protection (Action 14) and scaling up technology and innovation capacities in developing countries (Action 29).
UNMAS has for over two decades tailored its response to the threat of explosive hazards faced by civilians, peacekeepers and humanitarians, in some of the areas most impacted by war and its aftermath.
In Somalia, IEDs remain a major threat to peace and security. In 2024 alone, 597 devices caused over 1,400 casualties.
“Landmines and improvised explosive devices have disproportionately affected civilian populations,” James Swan, the Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Somalia, said in a statement.
“Today, we honour those who have lost their lives to these deadly devices and reaffirm our commitment to working alongside the Somali Government and our partners to reduce this lethal threat,” he said.
Significant progress has been made in building national capacity, through specialized training and the provision of life-saving equipment.
UNMAS recently handed over a new set of counter-IED equipment to Somali security forces, reflecting a growing emphasis on national ownership and sustainability.
From 9 to 11 April, the 28th International Meeting of Mine Action National Directors and UN Advisers (NDM-UN28) will be held in Geneva.
Co-hosted by UNMAS and the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining, the meeting will bring together global experts to address key challenges facing the sector.
Guterres called on States to uphold international humanitarian norms and join relevant treaties, including the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention, the Convention on Cluster Munitions, and the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons.
“Mine action works. Together, let’s commit to build safe futures – starting here and now,” he concluded.
