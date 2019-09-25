UN calls for 'Global Green New Deal' to boost world economy

UrduPoint.com
The world must dramatically rethink its economic model in order to tackle growing environmental stress, inequality and development challenges, the UN said Wednesday, calling for a "Global Green New Deal".

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :The world must dramatically rethink its economic model in order to tackle growing environmental stress, inequality and development challenges, the UN said Wednesday, calling for a "Global Green New Deal".

In a fresh report, the UN trade, investment and development agency (UNCTAD) called for countries to join forces and enable trillions of Dollars in public sector investments to help reboot the global economy and counter climate change.

"Under the current configuration of policies, rules, market dynamics and corporate power, economic gaps are likely to increase and environmental degradation intensify," warned Richard Kozul-Wright, head of UNCTAD's globalisation and development strategies division.

What is needed, he told journalists, is to apply the same ambitious model used in the United States to overcome the Great Depression in the 1930s and apply it "at a global scale".

"What we need is a Global Green New Deal," he said, using the terminology proposed by progressive Democrats in the US who want to shift their country away from fossil fuels towards renewable energy with the aim of rapidly zeroing out greenhouse gas emissions.

If such policies were applied globally, they would help rein in rampant climate change, create millions of jobs and pave the way to meeting the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for eradicating poverty and boosting human wellbeing by 2030, the report found.

