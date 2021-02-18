UrduPoint.com
UN Calls For Immediate Release Of Students Kidnapped From Nigeria School - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 12:40 AM

UN Calls for Immediate Release of Students Kidnapped From Nigeria School - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) The United Nations is calling for the immediate release of all students who were abducted during the attack on a school in northwest Nigeria, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric during a press briefing on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, a group of armed men wearing military uniforms attacked a college in the town of Kagara and took students and school staff to an unknown destination. According to the newspaper Nation, at least 42 people were kidnapped, including 27 students, three school staff and 12 family members. At least one of the students is suspected to have died during the attack and numerous others to have been wounded.

"We call for their immediate release," Dujarric told reporters. "Attacks on schools on children are abhorrent and need to be condemned in the strongest terms."

Similar attacks on schools and other facilities have become common for Nigeria, where groups of bandits regularly kidnap or kill civilians for ransom. The latest major attack occurred last December, when the Boko Haram terror group kidnapped more than 300 boys from a school in the north of Nigeria. Security personnel eventually managed to free the students and bring them home.

