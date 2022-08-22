UN Calls for Investigation Into Dugina Murder - Guterres Office

The United Nations calls for a full investigation to establish all facts regarding the murder of Russian political scientist Daria Dugina, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) The United Nations calls for a full investigation to establish all facts regarding the murder of Russian political scientist Daria Dugina, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

"We call for an investigation to establish the full facts behind the death of Ms Dugina," Dujarric told journalists.

The car Dugina, 29, was driving caught fire on Mozhayskoye Highway in the Odintsovsky District on Saturday night. The Russian Investigative Committee established that an explosive device was planted under the bottom of the car.

On Monday, Russia's Federal Security Service said that Ukraine's special services were behind the assassination. According to the FSB, Ukrainian citizen Natalya Vovk perpetrated the killing and then fled from Russia to Estonia.