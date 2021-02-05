UN Calls for OHCHR Mission to Xinjiang Camps to Go Forward Amid Reports of Rape

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric in a press briefing on Thursday called for a visit of High Commissioner's for Human Rights to the Muslim-majority Chinese region of Xinjiang, following a report by BBC alleging systematic rape in so-called re-education camps.

On Wednesday, BBC reported, citing interviews with former detainees and a guard, that Muslim Uighur women in such camps are systematically subjected to rape, torture and sexual abuse.

"Taking into account the nature of the allegations in the report and the denial by the authorities of these allegations, I think it's more important now than ever for the proposed mission of the High Commissioner for Human Rights to go forward," Dujarric said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin rejected the reports stating that "re-education centers" strictly observe the constitution and laws, ensuring the fundamental rights of those who are there, and that violence and ill-treatment are prohibited.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet first asked for access to the Xinjiang region to conduct a fact-finding mission in 2018.

Beijing said it would welcome the UN mission, given that it will not interfere in the country's internal affairs.

Western nations, organizations and media outlets have long accused China of arbitrary imprisonment and torture, among other abuses of the local people groups, separate from the dominant Han ethnicity of China.

The United Nation's Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination in 2018 published a report saying that over one million people were held in those re-education camps against their will. Widespread reports indicated that around two million people were interned in newly built compounds across the autonomous region by 2020.

The US designated China's actions in Xinjiang a genocide in the last weeks of the tenure of then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Beijing denies all the charges and maintains the camps serve to de-radicalize locals from Islamic extremism, separatism and terrorism.