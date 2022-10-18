UN Calls for Probes Into Human Rights Violations at Iran Protests

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) The UN Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner on Tuesday called for a probe into the Iranian security forces' alleged violent response to the protests sparked by the death of 22-year old Mahsa Amini, in which at least 23 children were killed, and 90 civilians were detained and kept incommunicado with no access to a lawyer.

"We call on the Iranian authorities to hold prompt, impartial and independent investigations into all alleged violations, including the killing of children, and to ensure those responsible are prosecuted. Broadly, we urge the authorities to address the underlying causes of the grievances of the population instead of using violence to suppress the protests," the statement read.

It also said that at least 23 children were killed and many others injured in seven Iranian provinces in the course of the protests because the security forces deployed "live ammunition, metal pellets at close range, and fatal beatings."

"We repeat previously expressed concerns about patterns of ill-treatment, torture and medical neglect of prisoners. Violations of due process including keeping prisoners incommunicado in solitary confinement with no access to a lawyer are common," the statement went on.

A number of human rights defenders, journalists, students, lawyers, opposition politicians and environmentalists were among those held at Evin prison in Tehran, where a fire broke out this past Saturday, but the details of the incident still remain unclear, according to the statement.

"The continued unnecessary and disproportionate use of force against protesters must stop. Arresting people solely for exercising their rights of peaceful assembly and freedom of expression constitutes an arbitrary deprivation of liberty. We call for the immediate release of all those arbitrarily detained," the statement added.

On September 13, Amini was detained by Iran's morality police in Tehran for wearing an "improper" hijab, an offense which may result in jail time. The woman was sent to a detention center for an explanatory conversation. According to the Iranian authorities, she had a heart attack there, after which she was immediately taken to a nearby hospital. On September 16, the young woman died.

Her death sparked mass protests, with some suggesting that law enforcement officers hit Amini in the head. Examination of the woman's body revealed no signs of violence, Iranian lawmaker Mohammad Saleh said.

Tehran has said that the mass protests were orchestrated by foreign powers and summoned the ambassadors of the United Kingdom and Norway, and France's charge d'affaires. The European diplomats were given a note of protest in connection with calls for the overthrow of the Iranian government.