UrduPoint.com

UN Calls For Proper Judicial Process For Detained Sputnik Editor In Latvia - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2023 | 12:10 AM

UN Calls for Proper Judicial Process for Detained Sputnik Editor in Latvia - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) The United Nations calls for following a proper judicial process regarding the detention of Sputnik Lithuania editor in Latvia for espionage and breach of sanctions against Russia, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

"I have not seen that case - we will look into it. But it is important that all proper processes will be followed and upheld," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

Earlier on Thursday, Sputnik Lithuania editor Marat Kasem was detained by the Latvian intelligence agency in Riga and taken into custody for alleged espionage and breach of sanctions against Russia - an offense that can be punished by a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Kasem has ten days to appeal the ruling.

Kasem has been working in Moscow where he is employed by the Rossiya Segodnya news agency, whose director general is on the European Union blacklist. He returned to Latvia in late December for family reasons.

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow Russia European Union Riga Lithuania Latvia December Family All

Recent Stories

ADJA delivers training programme on drafting contr ..

ADJA delivers training programme on drafting contracts, legal memos

16 minutes ago
 Louvre Abu Dhabi exhibition to showcase glamour, a ..

Louvre Abu Dhabi exhibition to showcase glamour, artistry of Indian cinema

17 minutes ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Library houses over 2,000 Arab ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library houses over 2,000 Arabic and English Braille books

17 minutes ago
 Winners of Hamdan ALECSO Award for Distinguished E ..

Winners of Hamdan ALECSO Award for Distinguished Educational Research 2022 annou ..

17 minutes ago
 Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum ..

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb busts Imran's fals ..

22 minutes ago
 Biden says US immigration system 'broken'

Biden says US immigration system 'broken'

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.