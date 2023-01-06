UN Calls for Proper Judicial Process for Detained Sputnik Editor in Latvia - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) The United Nations calls for following a proper judicial process regarding the detention of Sputnik Lithuania editor in Latvia for espionage and breach of sanctions against Russia, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

"I have not seen that case - we will look into it. But it is important that all proper processes will be followed and upheld," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

Earlier on Thursday, Sputnik Lithuania editor Marat Kasem was detained by the Latvian intelligence agency in Riga and taken into custody for alleged espionage and breach of sanctions against Russia - an offense that can be punished by a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Kasem has ten days to appeal the ruling.

Kasem has been working in Moscow where he is employed by the Rossiya Segodnya news agency, whose director general is on the European Union blacklist. He returned to Latvia in late December for family reasons.