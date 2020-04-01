UN Calls for Protection of Refugees' Health, Rights Amid COVID-19 Response - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The UN Refugee Agency, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, and the International Organization for Migration in a joint call on Tuesday urged to protect the rights and health of refugees, migrants and displaced people amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"In the face of the COVID-19 crisis, we are all vulnerable. The virus has shown that it does not discriminate - but many refugees, those forcibly displaced, the stateless and migrants are at heightened risk," the UN agencies said in a press release. "To avert a catastrophe, governments must do all they can to protect the rights and the health of everyone."

Refugees and migrants held in detention facilities must be released immediately considering the "lethal" consequences a COVID-19 outbreak would have in cramped and unsanitary conditions, the release said.

It added that equal access to health services and the inclusion of migrants and refugees in national COVID-19 responses, such as prevention, testing and treatment, will not only protect displaced communities but will help to protect global public health.

Moreover, countries should ensure that the virus-related border restrictions respect human rights, as well as that migrants and refugees are not subjected to stigmatization or any other form of discrimination and exclusion. The release suggested at the time when the entire humanity faces COVID-19 threat, global solidarity is needed more than ever.

To manage the protection of refugees, countries might need additional monetary support and financial institutions, therefore, might consider making such funds available.