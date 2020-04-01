UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Calls For Protection Of Refugees' Health, Rights Amid COVID-19 Response - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 12:30 AM

UN Calls for Protection of Refugees' Health, Rights Amid COVID-19 Response - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The UN Refugee Agency, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, and the International Organization for Migration in a joint call on Tuesday urged to protect the rights and health of refugees, migrants and displaced people amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"In the face of the COVID-19 crisis, we are all vulnerable. The virus has shown that it does not discriminate - but many refugees, those forcibly displaced, the stateless and migrants are at heightened risk," the UN agencies said in a press release. "To avert a catastrophe, governments must do all they can to protect the rights and the health of everyone."

Refugees and migrants held in detention facilities must be released immediately considering the "lethal" consequences a COVID-19 outbreak would have in cramped and unsanitary conditions, the release said.

It added that equal access to health services and the inclusion of migrants and refugees in national COVID-19 responses, such as prevention, testing and treatment, will not only protect displaced communities but will help to protect global public health.

Moreover, countries should ensure that the virus-related border restrictions respect human rights, as well as that migrants and refugees are not subjected to stigmatization or any other form of discrimination and exclusion. The release suggested at the time when the entire humanity faces COVID-19 threat, global solidarity is needed more than ever.

To manage the protection of refugees, countries might need additional monetary support and financial institutions, therefore, might consider making such funds available.

Related Topics

United Nations Border All Refugee Coronavirus

Recent Stories

List of purchasing apps increased to 51: TRA

4 hours ago

Punjab Healthcare Commission to seizure laboratori ..

9 minutes ago

Coronavirus Lockdown Reason Behind Rising Depressi ..

9 minutes ago

Crimea Suspends Bus Travel With Other Regions Amid ..

9 minutes ago

Russia's Rosneft Lowers Risks of US Sanctions by S ..

9 minutes ago

IMF secures loans from members to bolster lending

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.