UN Calls For Renewed US-North Korea Talks After Recent Missile Launches - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 11:20 PM

UN Calls for Renewed US-North Korea Talks After Recent Missile Launches - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern over North Korea's recent missile launches and urged for a rapid return to the negotiations with the United States, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We are obviously very concerned with the recent launches that we have seen by the DRPK [North Korea], and we reiterate our call for a swift resumption of the working-level talks between the United States and DPRK, as agreed to by the two leaders last June," Dujarric told reporters.

Earlier on Tuesday, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea had twice launched unidentified projectiles into the Sea of Japan.

North Korea has already conducted three short-range missile tests within less than two weeks.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula significantly improved last year after talks conducted by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump.

In June 2018, Kim and Trump reached an agreement, stipulating that North Korea would make efforts to promote the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula in exchange for a freeze in US-South Korea military drills and potential removal of US sanctions. However, the negotiating process stalled earlier this year, with tensions escalating after North Korea's missile tests.

