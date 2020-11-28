UrduPoint.com
UN Calls For Restraint After Assassination Of Iranian Scientist

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 03:30 AM

UN Calls for Restraint After Assassination of Iranian Scientist

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2020) The United Nations is calling for keeping restraint and avoiding the escalation of tensions in the middle East after the assassination of the Iranian scientist, the deputy spokesman for the UN secretary-general said.

"We have noted the reports that an Iranian nuclear scientist has been assassinated near Tehran today. We urge restraint and the need to avoid any actions that could lead to an escalation of tensions in the region," Farhan Haq said on late Friday.

