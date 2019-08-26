UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Calls For Restraint After Lebanon Reports Drone Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 11:32 PM

UN calls for restraint after Lebanon reports drone attack

The United Nations called Monday for "maximum restraint" by all parties after a reported drone attack in a Hezbollah stronghold south of Beirut that was blamed on Israel

United Nations, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :The United Nations called Monday for "maximum restraint" by all parties after a reported drone attack in a Hezbollah stronghold south of Beirut that was blamed on Israel.

Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the UN was unable to confirm the reports about Sunday's incident, the latest in a series of attacks reported in the region in recent days.

"The United Nations calls on the parties to exercise maximum restraint both in action and rhetoric," he said. "It is imperative for all to avoid an escalation and abide by relevant Security Council resolutions.

" He said the UN had "taken note" of statements by Lebanese President Michel Aoun, who denounced the reported drone attack as a "declaration of war." UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres also received a letter from the Lebanese government on the same subject, Dujarric said.

Before dawn Sunday, a reconnaissance drone crashed in a Hezbollah bastion south of Beirut and a second exploded in the air, the Lebanese army said.

Hezbollah and the army pointed the finger at Israel, which has not commented.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Army United Nations Israel Beirut Same Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

Bahauddin Zakariya University to plant 2,000 sapli ..

18 minutes ago

G7 leaders back Hong Kong autonomy, call for calm

2 minutes ago

Lebanon arrests travel agency head after thousands ..

2 minutes ago

US Developing New Hypersonic Weapons in Attempt to ..

2 minutes ago

Trump ready to meet Iranian leader, raising hopes ..

2 minutes ago

More fires flare up in Amazon as Brazil warplanes ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.