UN Calls for Speeding Up Removal of Obstacles to Export of Russian Fertilizers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2022) The United Nations is calling for speeding up the removal of obstacles to the export of fertilizers to countries most in need following the UN talks with Russia, the UN said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Secretary-General of the UN Conference on Trade and Development, Rebeca Grynspan, and the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, met with a Russian delegation led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Vershinin.

"It is anticipated that the first shipment of donated fertilizers will depart for Malawi in the coming week. The UN remains committed to address the global fertilizer market crunch where farmers, especially smallholder farmers from the developing world are priced out of production due to high inputs costs," the statement said.