UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Calls For Stricter Regulation Of Surveillance Technology Amid Israeli Spyware Scandal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 10:15 PM

UN Calls for Stricter Regulation of Surveillance Technology Amid Israeli Spyware Scandal

The United Nations is urging greater oversight of surveillance technology after a journalistic investigation revealed that government agencies are using software developed by the Israeli NSO Group to spy on activists and reporters worldwide, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) The United Nations is urging greater oversight of surveillance technology after a journalistic investigation revealed that government agencies are using software developed by the Israeli NSO Group to spy on activists and reporters worldwide, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said on Monday.

According to an investigation by seventeen media outlets from the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and other countries, NSO Group's software Pegasus was used to hack smartphones which belonged to human rights activists and lawyers, journalists, business executives, and even two women who were close to journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was assassinated at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.

"These reports... confirm the urgent need to better regulate the sale, transfer and use of surveillance technology and ensure strict oversight and authorization. Without human rights-compliant regulatory frameworks there are simply too many risks that these tools will be abused to intimidate critics and silence dissent," Bachelet said in a statement.

Related Topics

Technology United Nations Business Lawyers France Saudi Germany Sale Istanbul United Kingdom United States October Women 2018 Media From Government Jamal Khashoggi

Recent Stories

Harmison says Fakhar instead of Babar should open ..

10 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings to UAE lea ..

19 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings t ..

19 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings t ..

19 minutes ago

Ramiz Raja dislikes Pakistan’s tactics against E ..

22 minutes ago

PM congratulates new Nepalese counterpart on winni ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.