UN Calls for Transparency, Due Process After Bolivia Detains Opposition Governor

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is concerned by recent developments in Bolivia and calls for due process following the pre-trial detention of opposition governor Luis Fernando Camacho, a UN spokesperson said on Friday.

"The Secretary-General is concerned with recent developments in Bolivia. He calls for calm and appeals to all political and social actors to exercise maximum restraint. He reiterates the importance of adhering to the rule of law and assuring due process and transparency in legal proceedings," the statement said.

Camacho, the governor of Santa Cruz and a suspected participant in the 2019 coup against former President Evo Morales, was arrested in a coup d'état case, the prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.

The office added that Camacho's arrest was not "political persecution," and the politician had been aware of the investigation, launched in 2020.

On Thursday, a Bolivian court sentenced Camacho to four months of pre-trial detention.

The Santa Cruz department has repeatedly staged protests against various government decisions. Some politicians consider Camacho a key figure in the coup against Morales in 2019.

Camacho ran for president in 2020 but lost to incumbent Luis Arce, receiving 14% of the vote.