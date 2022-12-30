UrduPoint.com

UN Calls For Transparency, Due Process After Bolivia Detains Opposition Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2022 | 09:21 PM

UN Calls for Transparency, Due Process After Bolivia Detains Opposition Governor

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is concerned by recent developments in Bolivia and calls for due process following the pre-trial detention of opposition governor Luis Fernando Camacho, a UN spokesperson said on Friday.

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is concerned by recent developments in Bolivia and calls for due process following the pre-trial detention of opposition governor Luis Fernando Camacho, a UN spokesperson said on Friday.

"The Secretary-General is concerned with recent developments in Bolivia. He calls for calm and appeals to all political and social actors to exercise maximum restraint. He reiterates the importance of adhering to the rule of law and assuring due process and transparency in legal proceedings," the statement said.

Camacho, the governor of Santa Cruz and a suspected participant in the 2019 coup against former President Evo Morales, was arrested in a coup d'état case, the prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.

The office added that Camacho's arrest was not "political persecution," and the politician had been aware of the investigation, launched in 2020.

On Thursday, a Bolivian court sentenced Camacho to four months of pre-trial detention.

The Santa Cruz department has repeatedly staged protests against various government decisions. Some politicians consider Camacho a key figure in the coup against Morales in 2019.

Camacho ran for president in 2020 but lost to incumbent Luis Arce, receiving 14% of the vote.

Related Topics

Governor United Nations Vote Santa Cruz Bolivia 2019 2020 All Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi’s eldest daughter ties knot with N ..

Shahid Afridi’s eldest daughter ties knot with Naseer Nasir

2 minutes ago
 Dubai’s specialised executive committee complete ..

Dubai’s specialised executive committee completes preparations to ensure safe ..

7 minutes ago
 BIPP launches annual report at LCCI

BIPP launches annual report at LCCI

11 minutes ago
 NA spokesman refutes standing committee meeting po ..

NA spokesman refutes standing committee meeting postponement report

35 seconds ago
 Azra Pechuho inaugurates paediatric surgery OT com ..

Azra Pechuho inaugurates paediatric surgery OT complex at Civil Hospital

36 seconds ago
 Gas Futures in Europe Fall by 16% to Below $800 Pe ..

Gas Futures in Europe Fall by 16% to Below $800 Per Thousand Cubic Meters - ICE

39 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.