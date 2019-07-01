UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Calls For Unity As Somalia Marks 59th Independence Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi 39 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 05:02 PM

UN calls for unity as Somalia marks 59th independence anniversary

The United Nations top envoy in Somalia on Monday called for unity despite various challenges as Somalia marked 59th anniversary of their country's independence

MOGADISHU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :The United Nations top envoy in Somalia on Monday called for unity despite various challenges as Somalia marked 59th anniversary of their country's independence.

James Swan, special representative of the UN Secretary-General for Somalia said the international community has been working closely with leaders to achieve progress on various fields.

"The United Nations and international partners are working closely with Somalia's people and leaders to help achieve progress on security, economic development, good governance, inclusivity, and response to humanitarian needs", Swan said in a statement issued in Mogadishu.

He said the independence anniversary is a great day for all Somalis across the world, noting that despite the many hardships they continue to face, Somalis can take pride in the progress that is being made.

The UN envoy said the world body was marking the independence anniversary by recommitting itself to solidarity with all Somalis in the months and years to come.

Swan said the celebration came at a moment of opportunity that offers hope for a more peaceful and prosperous future.

Related Topics

Somalia World United Nations Progress Mogadishu Independence All Top Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Accountants in Pakistan must work with government ..

8 minutes ago

PIA to airlift 78,258 intending pilgrims to Saudi ..

7 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan's policies to increase ..

7 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi urges mountaineers to pract ..

8 minutes ago

Kremlin Says Putin-Trump Talks on Syria Not Linked ..

8 minutes ago

Rice worth $1.927 billion exported in 11 months of ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.