UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Calls For Universal Health Coverage Without Delay

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 09:57 PM

UN calls for universal health coverage without delay

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said Wednesday that the coronavirus pandemic had shown that countries must increase efforts to provide universal health care coverage without delay

United Nations, United States, Oct 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said Wednesday that the coronavirus pandemic had shown that countries must increase efforts to provide universal health care coverage without delay.

"We must all draw the hard lessons of this crisis," the UN Secretary-General said in a video message.

"One of those lessons is that under investment in health can have a devastating impact on societies and economies," he added.

Universal health coverage is one of the UN's sustainable development goals for 2030.

But Guterres said the pandemic, which has killed more than one million people worldwide, had shown that greater urgency was needed.

"We cannot wait 10 years. We need universal health coverage, including mental health coverage, now."In a report containing recommendations, the UN said all individuals and communities should receive "the health services they need without undue financial hardship."

Related Topics

United Nations All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy fines five businesses and warns seve ..

52 seconds ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Executive Co ..

31 minutes ago

UK's Largest Union to Reduce Affiliation Funds to ..

4 minutes ago

Yerevan Refutes Reports on Armenian, Azerbaijani F ..

4 minutes ago

Two IS Militants to Appear in US Court for Killing ..

4 minutes ago

Belarus opposition leader Tikhanovskaya on Russia' ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.